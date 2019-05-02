Which States Are Getting Medical Marijuana Programs Next

Posted on by Red Stick Now Staff

More and more states are joining hands in legalizing marijuana in the United States. Almost 60% of voters think that marijuana must be decriminalized in the United States. And 94% of the voters simply favor medical marijuana usage. Every state that has legalized medical marijuana has strict law in place to control the usage of marijuana.

If you are someone from the state where medical marijuana is legal and you are suffering from chronic pain, you can take advantage of the medicinal values of medical marijuana. You must know what clinic or which doctors are licensed to treat you with medical marijuana. Click here to see a list of doctors in the state you reside in.

Medical cannabis in the United States

As days pass by, we are seeing many states legalizing marijuana. We have made a list of 12 states that may get legal marijuana by the year 2020!

Important tweet for Colorado Citizens:

1. Arkansas

With a legal marijuana tax revenue of $82 million, we can’t imagine why Arkansas has taken this big step.They are known for strict marijuana law. However, it seems to be loosening up the laws a little bit. Medical Marijuana was approved to be used in the year 2016. And just like that, two years later, five companies were given the approval to grow and sell medical marijuana. So you can see why Arkansas is on this list.

2. Connecticut

Like Arkansas, Connecticut may have a huge revenue of $99 million from legal marijuana. In 2016, Connecticut passed a law to legalize medical marijuana. In 2018, around 71% of the voters have approved legalizing marijuana in the state!

3. Delaware

 

Delaware may draw about $26 million from the legal marijuana tax! Voters did not support the legalization of Marijuana in Delaware at first. But slowly the air is changing and Delaware is in the discussion of how good it will be to legalize marijuana. So we may see a big improvement by 2020!

4. Illinois

 

With a potential revenue of $334 million, we don’t see why legalization of marijuana must not take place in Illinois. Many have argued against the legalization of marijuana due to the fact that there will be harmful side effects, kids addiction, too many accidents. However, the pros of legalizing marijuana beat the cons. Legalization of marijuana will actually make kids use it less, there is huge revenue generation, and lastly, all the health benefits you get from marijuana cannot be missed. So it wouldn’t be a surprise when Illinois passes the law to legalize marijuana by 2020.

5. Maine

With a potential revenue of $37 million, many voters have approved selling and growing of marijuana in the year 2016. Voters want to legalize it however, it has not been approved by the lawmakers. By 2020, voters will somehow get what they need!

6. Maryland

They could have a potential revenue of $165 million from legalized marijuana. 61% of the residents of Maryland support the legalization of marijuana. So, there is a ray of hope for Maryland to be one of the states that decriminalize marijuana by 2020.

7. Michigan

With a potential revenue of $273, we cannot understand why the legalization of marijuana in Michigan is a bad idea. There was enough coalition petition signed to regulate marijuana in this state. So, there are chances we may soon see marijuana legalized in Michigan.

8. Minnesota

Only 30% of votes were received to legalize marijuana in Minnesota in the year 2014. This made many of us think it is not going to be happening! But in 2017, 50% of voters agreed to get marijuana decriminalized. And soon many more voters will sound their voice in legalizing marijuana once and for all.

9. Florida

With a potential revenue of $557 million, we don’t see any reason why marijuana should not be legalized. Florida will soon realize that they are missing a major chunk of revenue by not decriminalizing marijuana.

10. New Hampshire

New Hampshire could possibly earn around $37 million if they decriminalize marijuana. In 2018, the house voted to decriminalize marijuana. That was not it, the house even approved an amended bill to get marijuana legalized in the state. However, anti-legalization Governor did not approve of this.

11. New Jersey

With a $246 potential revenue drawn from marijuana, New Jersey will not be left behind in decriminalizing marijuana. Governor of New Jersey has always supported the legalization of marijuana. However, the legalization plans are moving at a slower pace than we thought. However, by 2020, New Jersey will catch up with other states to decriminalize marijuana.

12. New York

New York can never ignore the potential revenue of $544 million that could be earned by marijuana! And the best news is it is on its way in legalizing marijuana completely by 2020. There was a setback in 2014 when the then Governor did not show interest in partaking in the legalization of marijuana. However, things have changed and legalization of medical marijuana has come to light.…

Baton Rouge Man Arrested for Cyberstalking via Facebook

Posted on by Red Stick Now Staff

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a female on Facebook.

According to an affidavit, Michael Martin, 22, 15562 Summerwood Dr, Baton Rouge is accused of posting derogatory and threatening posts on Facebook directed at the victim.

The posts stemmed from a debt that was allegedly owed to Martin by the victim. Martin posted that he wanted to rape her because of the debt.  Another person replied saying that the victim had 3 children to which Martin replied that “makes it stretched enough to fit”.

Baton Rouge Police contacted Martin who admitted to posting the remarks, however, stated that he did not intend for the victim to read them.

Martin was booked on a single count of cyberstalking and transported to the EBR Parish Prison.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.…

LSU’s Jalen Mills Arrested for 2nd Degree Battery

Posted on by Red Stick Now Staff

Baton Rouge Police have arrested Jalen Mills, 20, Highland Rd., and charged him with 2nd Degree Battery.

According to a warrant, Mills reportedly punched a female victim in the mouth while at his Highland Rd. apartment complex in May of this year.

The victim, who notified authorities, stated she was at Mills’ apartment complex when she knocked on Mills’ door looking for her friend. Mills opened the door then closed it in the victim’s face so she knocked again. When no one came to the door the victim walked away down the hall. She stated she heard someone say something to her while walking away and when she turned around Mills punched her in the mouth. She fell to the pavement and was unconscious briefly, according to the report. The victim required 4 stitches in her lip as a result of the attack.

Mills was identified in a 6 person line-up by the victim as the person who punched her. A witness also came forward and corroborated the victim’s statement, stating Mills was the one who punched the female victim.

Mills’ identification lists his height as 6’0″, 195 lbs. The victim’s identification lists her height as 5’3″, 113 lbs.

On May 29th investigators contacted Mills by telephone. He stated he was in Houston, TX and would not be back in Baton Rouge until June 9th for summer school.

Investigators made an appointment to speak with Mills on June 10th at 5:00pm, which Mills missed. Mills also did not answer the investigators phone call nor return a voice mail left by the investigator. A felony warrant was issued for his arrest for 2nd Degree Battery later that day.

Mills was taken into custody and booked into EBR Parish Prison around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

He is charged with a single count of 2nd Degree Battery and is currently being held on a $7,000 bond.

Mills has been suspended from the team as a result.…

Baton Rouge Police to Offer Free Self Defense Classes for Women

Posted on by Red Stick Now Staff

Baton Rouge Police have advised that both of these classes are completely booked as of 10/16/2013.

Police say that they may schedule another class and send out a notification.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering two Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense classes.

The classes will be held at the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy, located at 704 Mayflower St.

The class times are from 6:00pm until 10:00pm for each session.

Session 1
November 5, 7, 12 and 14

Session 2
December 3, 5, 10 and 12

There is no charge to attend the class which is open to women over the age of 13.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.

The course covers: facts about violence against women, reducing the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defense and group escapes.

Participants must attend all 4 sessions to be certified.

Class size is limited so participants should register early by calling the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy at 225-389-3886.

Victim in Friday’s Shooting Near LSU Expected to Survive

Posted on by Red Stick Now Staff

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred early Friday morning just outside of the LSU campus.

Police say Adonis Forbes was shot on West Roosevelt near the Edward Gray Apartments.

He told police that the man who shot him walked into a residence armed with a gun. The man started shooting at Forbes, who was also armed. Forbes ran when he saw the gun but managed to return fire while running.

Forbes was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the only lead they have at this time is that the suspect who shot Forbes was a black male with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call crime stoppers at 344-STOP.

This incident occurred in the 70802 zip code, which has the 2nd highest homicide rate in the city.

Recently, BRAVE added 70802 to the zip codes they are targeting for their violence elimination initiative.

____________
Jason Hamilton
[email protected]

 …